Carbonite Rolls Out Australian Web Site

Carbonite has been promoting its online backup services in Australia since May, but those activities have stepped up a notch with the launch of its full Australian Web site. Carbonite, which costs $64.95 for a 12-month subscription, is highly regarded amongst Lifehacker readers, regularly scoring kudos for its simple interface. Online backup eliminates the hassles of keeping a spare copy elsewhere, though the initial setup can have a nasty impact on your monthly download cap, and you may well need to allow a few days for the initial upload before incremental backups become possible.