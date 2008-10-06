Carbonite has been promoting its online backup services in Australia since May, but those activities have stepped up a notch with the launch of its full Australian Web site. Carbonite, which costs $64.95 for a 12-month subscription, is highly regarded amongst Lifehacker readers, regularly scoring kudos for its simple interface. Online backup eliminates the hassles of keeping a spare copy elsewhere, though the initial setup can have a nasty impact on your monthly download cap, and you may well need to allow a few days for the initial upload before incremental backups become possible.
Carbonite Rolls Out Australian Web Site
Comments
Interesting read. I found another service that seems to do all these do and also helps recover lost computers. BackUPMAX Online Backup is a new service I think you should have a look at.
I prefer CrashPlan. I've always found backing up over the internet to be extremely tedious.