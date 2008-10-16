5 Megapixel Camera. On Your N96

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Nokia-N96d.jpgYeah, yeah, we know. All phones now have cameras in them- well the ones that are smaller than a brick, anyway. But the camera built into the Nokia N96 is, pardon the pun, pretty flash. All the best features of the N95 model camera are there; the 5 megapixel Carl Zeiss designed Optics, glass lens and DVD-quality video, now enhanced by a dual-LED flash and built in accelerometer, which automatically switches the image to widescreen depending on how the phone is held.

While we're not saying use it to capture every detail of your next David Attenborough-style safari, for an easy to use, easy to carry (really, when don't you have your phone on you?), everyday camera, this one's not bad. Not bad at all.

For a closer look at the N96, click here.

