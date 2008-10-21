Calibrize Gets Your Monitor Calibrated In Three Steps

Windows only: Free application Calibrize holds your hand through a simple three-step monitor calibration to ensure on-screen colours look the same from computer to computer. Once you've run the application and adjusted the colour profile to its specifications, Calibrize saves the profile and automatically installs it on your system so the right colour profile always loads up. It's quick and simple, especially if you don't know much about screen calibration to begin with. For a no-download alternative, check out previously mentioned Screen Check. Calibrize is freeware, Windows only.
On my monitor I also couldn't get the first step to work. I fixed it by going into my monitor settings and turning the gamma setting down. After that I could get it adjusted right.
As for the second step. I've used a similar tool before. It said that if you are having problems matching the backgrounds to try leaning back and squinting your eyes a bit :) Might be worth trying.
Craig.