BumpTop Beta In Action

Reader electrikjesus is beta-testing the BumpTop desktop interface that turns your desktop into a 3D space and lets you move, pile, fan, and lasso your documents the way you would on a physical desktop. From the BumpTop web site:
BumpTop is a fresh and engaging new way to interact with your computer desktop. You can pile and toss documents like on a real desk. Break free from the rigid and mechanical style of standard point-and-click desktops. Interact by pushing, pulling and piling documents with elegant, self revealing gestures. BumpTop's stunning interface makes clever use of 3D presentation and smooth physics-based animations for an engaging, vivid user experience.
Have a refresher on the BumpTop video we posted last year, and get another glimpse at eletrikjesus' custom BumpTop theme.
Here's a video that made the rounds awhile back that shows how the BumpTop works with a touchscreen.
Here's eletrikjesus' custom BumpTop theme applied to the desktop:
Right now BumpTop is in invite-only beta, hit up the web site to request an invitation. For more before and after images and a beta test impressions, see also beta tester C.T. Overdrive's impressions. Nice look electrikjesus! We're all jealous of your BumpTop.
