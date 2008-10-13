Storing multiple PCs is always a tricky challenge, but coder Janne came up with an unusual solution for his six-core Linux cluster: popping everything into an IKEA six-drawer Helmer cabinet. This admittedly might work better in Sweden than in high-temperature Australia, but it's still a neat approach. If you've come up with another novel solution for storing your servers, let's hear about it in the comments.
Build A Linux Server Rack From IKEA Drawers
Comments
this doesn't just have to bw for linux does it?