BtReAnnounceR Brings Dead Torrents Back To Life

Most of the time a BitTorrent download gets stuck, it's because the tracker can no longer find seeders who have the entire file available for download. Website btReAnnouncR resurrects dead BitTorrent downloads by scouring the internet for all torrent trackers following the same torrent. Once it finds alternate torrents, you can create and download a custom .torrent download file in which you select the primary and alternate trackers yourself. In doing so, you'll (hopefully) find several more peers that are seeding the same download. If you've ever spent hours downloading a file using BitTorrent just to find yourself stuck at 98% complete and desperately adding "Seed please!" comments to the tracker, btReAnnounceR might be just what you need.

