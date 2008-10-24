Browse RAW File Thumbnails Easily With Instant JPEG From RAW

Windows/Mac only: Instant JPEG from RAW allows you to browse RAW photo files from a number of high-end digital cameras directly in Windows File Explorer and Mac OS X Finder. The software extracts the JPEG thumbnail usually embedded in a RAW file and makes it the file's system icon—which makes editing large batches of pictures much quicker and easier. Instant JPEG from RAW is a free download for Mac or Windows after registration (licence key arrives via email).
