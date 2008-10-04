Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Books Catalogues Your Favourite Reads

Mac OS X only: Open-source application Books is a personal database of all the books you own, read, borrowed, or lent out. With hooks into Amazon and other book information services, you can type the title of a book into Books, and automatically suck in the author, ISBN, cover art, summary, publisher, and other metadata right into the app. Enter multiple reviews and notes for each book, and you can even attach files to a book (like, say, a sample chapter you downloaded). Keep track of who you lent a book to and when as well, and make smart lists of books based on criteria—like all books whose keyword contains the word "business," or all books by a particular author. Take a look at some screenies of Books in action.

You can list your books in "gallery" mode to see cover art:

Here's an individual book record:

While Delicious Library is probably the best pay-for version of a Mac media library tracker, Books is fantastic, free, books-only solution for Mac users. Books is a free download for Mac OS X only.

Books for MacOS X [via Download blog]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles