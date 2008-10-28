Blankless Creates Online Swap Meets For Gift Ideas

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Free group gift idea site Blankless aims to help anyone trading gifts within a family, work group, or a circle of friends keep who-bought-what straight and get inspired by others. It's a pretty simple app at heart—post a link or just a general name for a gift idea and tag it to a person—but the extra features make it better, and certainly easier, than forcing everybody onto your wiki. The embedded Amazon search links are handy, the site hides gifts from those they're intended for, and ranking gifts by cost and greatness is a nice touch. The "Dashboard" landing page also gives you the most recent gift suggestions, Facebook-style, so you don't miss out. Blankless is a free webapp to use, requires a sign-up for anyone trading ideas (the gift-getters don't have to sign up, thankfully).

Blankless

