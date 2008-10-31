Most people get lazy and just multiply by 1000 (rather than 1024) when converting between kilobytes and megabytes in their heads, but as files get larger, that gets less accurate. BigPond's customer support site includes a handy ready reckoner that converts between bytes, kilobytes, megabytes and gigabytes. Although not particularly unique, it's a useful bookmark if you find yourself flummoxed by the mathematics of file size.
BigPond Byte Calculator Converts Between File Sizes
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
I think BigPond calculates your gigabytes for monthly usage in billions of bytes (1gb = 1 000 000 000 b) anyway. Which makes it even more confusing for most people anyway...