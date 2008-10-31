BigPond Byte Calculator Converts Between File Sizes

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

ByteCalculator.jpg Most people get lazy and just multiply by 1000 (rather than 1024) when converting between kilobytes and megabytes in their heads, but as files get larger, that gets less accurate. BigPond's customer support site includes a handy ready reckoner that converts between bytes, kilobytes, megabytes and gigabytes. Although not particularly unique, it's a useful bookmark if you find yourself flummoxed by the mathematics of file size.

  • thepengwin @ThePengwin

    I think BigPond calculates your gigabytes for monthly usage in billions of bytes (1gb = 1 000 000 000 b) anyway. Which makes it even more confusing for most people anyway...

  • grim-one @Brad

    I love the fine print "When calculating usage on your account, 1 gigabyte = 1000 megabytes" despite the calculator's output

  • Dirk Guest

    Where's the phantom megabytes calculator? The ones that appear mysteriously in the download/upload total that push you into excess charges each month? :)

