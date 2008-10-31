BigPond Byte Calculator Converts Between File Sizes

Most people get lazy and just multiply by 1000 (rather than 1024) when converting between kilobytes and megabytes in their heads, but as files get larger, that gets less accurate. BigPond's customer support site includes a handy ready reckoner that converts between bytes, kilobytes, megabytes and gigabytes. Although not particularly unique, it's a useful bookmark if you find yourself flummoxed by the mathematics of file size.