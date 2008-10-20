BFilter Blocks Web Ads From Any Browser

Windows/Mac/Linux: BFilter, a free local-based browser proxy, blocks banner, JavaScript, Flash, and many other types of advertisements from displaying on web pages. BFilter installs itself on your system and has you set up your browser to run through it as a proxy, quickly killing ads as they stream to your system. Unlike many other ad-block tools, BFilter relies on analysing and filtering web code, rather than a blacklist or whitelist—although you can edit the filter to ad individual sites or servers to be blocked. Setting up BFilter was a five-minute affair, even on a browser (Google Chrome) that lacked specific installation instructions, and BFilter worked as promised—although it did block Digg badges for some reason, so a little tweaking is likely necessary. BFilter is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.