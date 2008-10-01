Better Gmail 2 Gets LabelLinks4Gmail Plus Updates

All platforms with Firefox: Just uploaded the latest version of the Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension, which has several updates and one neat addition. Here's what's new:

The LabelLinks4Gmail user script is now available on the Sidebar tab. As Adam described, LabelLinks4Gmail lets you associate more than one label parent with child labels.

Updated! The GmailAgenda user script has been updated. It's called "Show Agenda" in Better Gmail 2's General tab. It now works with Gmail Apps as well as vanilla Gmail accounts.

Updated AND New! The Redesigned skin has been updated, and there is now a Redesigned-friendly version of Folders4Gmail which replaces the green plus sign with a slick little triangle with a dark background that looks much better coupled with Redesigned. Choose "Folders4Gmail (for Redesigned skin)" in the Sidebar tab to use the style and script in conjunction.

Download Better Gmail 2 version 0.7 here or use Firefox's Find Updates feature. (I've submitted the new version to Mozilla Add-ons; approval is pending.)