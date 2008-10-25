Beautifully Minimalist Conky Setup

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Topping off our fascination with Linux desktop monitor Conky this week, here's a remarkable setup on Ubuntu that delivers Gmail counts, Yahoo weather with graphics and system stats, all with an eye for uncluttered text and transparent integration with any wallpaper. Check out a larger look at this Conky setup, and the desktop it came from, below. Want to get started setting up your own ambient monitor? Check out our guide to customising Conky.

These pictures come from Quick Tweaks' detailed Conky how-to, which explains how to set up Gmail monitoring, Yahoo Weather updates, and statistics from your system temperatures and fans. The author is also rocking Avant Window Navigator, GNOME-DO (running a Launchy-like skin), and an Emerald theme. Check out the post for more details.

Thanks for the link, asge!

GMAIL+WEATHER+BEAUTY RIGHT ON YOUR UBUNTU DESKTOP [Quick Tweaks]

Comments

  • Death to the 1X robots Guest

    Thats the nicest desktop i've seen in a long time. I'm forever changing my windows desktop with skins apps etc.

    This makes me happy i've moved on to openSUSE.....

    Cracking Desktop dude!

    0

