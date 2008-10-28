Be Ruthless But Share When It Comes To Airport Power

I'm writing this post from Nice Airport, where I'm having an unexpected stopover because my scheduled flight got delayed so the windscreen could be replaced. Because my laptop had already chewed through its battery earlier in the trip, my absolute first priority was locating a power outlet so I could get the rest of the work I need for today done. I raced through the airport and nabbed what seems to be the only free outlet, made use of some expensive but very handy 3G broadband and got back down to it. However, I'm only one of 180-odd people stuck in the airport, so when a French femme asked me if I'd be willing to give up the outlet, I said to give me 15 minutes and I'd be done. I figure that's a sensible move, since I'm likely to be in the same position some time soon. Of course, I've suggested previously that people should travel with a power board, but my Australian outlets won't be much use to most everyone else on this flight. Do you willingly snare when you've snagged the last point at an airport (or conference), or do you cling on like grim death? Confess all in the comments.