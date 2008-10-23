Aussies Not Yet Wild For Bargain Hunting Online

Even in credit-challenged times, it seems Australians aren't yet ready to replace a visit to the stores with a quick shop online. Andrew Colley at AustralianIT reports that new survey data from ACMA shows that the growth of the online shopping market has slowed in the last 12 months. Travel, DVDs and books were the most popular categories. As belts tighten, hunting down bargains online might become more prominent, but alternatively everyone might just cut back on spending altogether. Have you changed your online shopping habits to save money? Share your cost-cutting tips in the comments.