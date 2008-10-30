Audacity Beta Adds Windows Media, MPEG-4 Support

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): The latest beta of Audacity, the open-source, all-purpose audio editor, integrates the FFMpeg tool to allow working with Windows Media, MPEG-4 and Dolby Digital (i.e. M4A and AC3) files, along with a lot of other new features for its fans. Those with FFMpeg already installed only have to locate their avformat-52.dll file in the Import/Export preferences setting to enable the (beta-level) support for non-standard files. Those without will get direct download links to the needed package in Audacity's preferences window. One neat new feature on the editing end is sound-activated recording, which is definitely helpful for grabbing sounds from other apps. Audacity 1.3.6 beta is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.