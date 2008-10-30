Ashampoo Burning Studio Free Handles All Your Burning Needs

Windows only: Free application Ashampoo Burning Studio Free is yet-another CD and DVD burning utility. Ashampoo handles virtually any burning need, from music CDs and video DVDs (Blu-ray support included) to data discs. It also supports burning compressed and encrypted backup discs. Granted, there are already plenty of burning utilities already available, but for anyone who remembers how difficult it used to be to find a free app to handle this sort of thing (i.e., not Roxio), the more options the merrier. For a look at the flip side of the coin, check out the Hive Five Best DVD Ripping Tools.