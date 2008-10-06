Are Customised iPhone Sites Necessary?

Westpac recently started promoting the ability to access its online banking applications via the iPhone. However, as both Westpac's site and a story at AustralianIT by Andrew Colley point out, this isn't a full-blown iPhone application, but a standard mobile app which can work within the iPhone's Safari browser. That's not necessarily a bad thing. Despite the hype, iPhones aren't yet anything like the dominant mobile device on the market, so building a site that works on multiple devices makes sense. It also helps reduce download volumes, an area where iPhone owners can be a bit lax. Do you think more iPhone-specific sites need to be built, or has Westpac taken the right approach? Share your thoughts in the comments.