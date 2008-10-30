AppTimer Measures Program Start-Ups To The Millisecond

Windows only: You're nearly at wit's end with certain laggy, hard-drive-crushing apps on your system and ready to make a switch—but are they really any faster at starting up and getting going than the alternatives? AppTimer, a stand-alone utility, runs your programs for you and measures how long it takes them to get to an idle, ready state. It's a relatively simple program, but it puts out seriously detailed logs, and you can change the means by which you measure a program's ready state, how many times to run it, and how to close it. In other words, it looks like I'll be using a new tool come the next round of browser speed tests. AppTimer is a free download for Windows systems only.
