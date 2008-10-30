Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

AppTimer Measures Program Start-Ups To The Millisecond

Windows only: You're nearly at wit's end with certain laggy, hard-drive-crushing apps on your system and ready to make a switch—but are they really any faster at starting up and getting going than the alternatives? AppTimer, a stand-alone utility, runs your programs for you and measures how long it takes them to get to an idle, ready state. It's a relatively simple program, but it puts out seriously detailed logs, and you can change the means by which you measure a program's ready state, how many times to run it, and how to close it. In other words, it looks like I'll be using a new tool come the next round of browser speed tests. AppTimer is a free download for Windows systems only.

AppTimer [PassMark Software via the How-To Geek]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles