Application Monitor Automatically Restarts A Crashed App

Windows only: Application Monitor is a free utility that monitors user-specified applications to ensure they're running. If a program is not running, Application Monitor restarts it. Let's say, for example, your roommate is prone to shutting down your BitTorrent client when you're away from your computer. You return home expecting the movie you'd been downloading to be ready for your viewing pleasure, then discover the download hasn't even been running. If you had set Application Monitor to keep an eye on your BitTorrent client, it would have automatically restarted your BitTorrent app and you'd be enjoying a fresh bowl of popcorn right now. Application Monitor isn't something you'd want to set up with every application on your system, but under the right circumstances it's really handy.