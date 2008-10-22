Android Source Code Officially Available

We gave you a hands-on look at Android last week, and now the mobile platform that Google begat is available in all its source-code glory from the Android Open Source Project.
We gave you a hands-on look at Android last week, and now the mobile platform that Google begat is available in all its source-code glory from the Android Open Source Project.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink