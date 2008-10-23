AltMove Adds Functionality To Your Mouse

Windows only: AltMove is a lightweight portable application that adds functionality to your mouse. Extremely customisable, you can set mouse buttons and mouse button/keyboard combinations to do a variety of tasks such as resize windows, change the transparency of windows, run programs, activate a magnifier loupe, emulate keystrokes, and make screenshots. One of the more interesting tricks included in the program is the ability to dock commonly used menu commands around the mouse cursor. By clicking the right mouse button and holding it, an icon based menu appears around the cursor. Like everything else in AltMove, the menu can be customised. AltMove is freeware, Windows only.