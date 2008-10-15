Adventures. Now Made By Hand

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Soon Xbox and Nintendo will be a thing of the past. Since the intro of Snake back in the late nineties, mobile gaming has been the flagship for Nokia. And now, thanks to the mobile giant's latest gaming platform, N-Gage- available on your N96 mobile-, the best games from the world's top publishers are within your grasp- literally.

With its easy to use interface, downloading games to your mobile, managing your library and competing with friends is simple. And the options, endless. Interact with other players, enter tournaments, read tips and reviews to make your gaming adventure entirely your own.

