Advanced IP Scanner Finds And Controls Network Computers

Windows only: If you're running a home network with more than one or two machines, free network tool Advanced IP Scanner might save you a good chunk of time hunting down IP addresses and remotely connecting. The small utility scans a range of internal IP addresses and reports the status, name, NetBIOS/workgroup name, and MAC address on what it finds. You can then remotely shutdown, wake up LAN-listening machines, telnet or FTP into a machine—anything you'd normally be able to do, just in shorter order. It's probably overkill for those with one or two machines with static IP addresses, but Advanced IP Scanner is a pretty sweet tool for networking geeks. Advanced IP Scanner is a free download for Windows systems only. Thanks, brodiemac!
