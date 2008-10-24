Add Shoutcast Radio Stations To iTunes

The CyberNet blog details an iTunes trick that expands the player's internet radio options beyond the Apple-controlled list installed by default. The basic method involves finding stations that broadcast in the .PLS, or playlist, format, at media aggregators like Shoutcast and adding them to their own playlists. It's similar to the method used to add .M3U-format stations to Front Row, but more suited to adding a few favourite streams rather than a host of search-able options. Have your own iTunes radio work-around? Let's hear it in the comments.