Add Remember the Milk As A Vista Sidebar Gadget

A good task manager is something that could make Windows Vista's somewhat unfairly maligned sidebar feature pretty useful—and Remember the Milk just so happens to be a pretty good task manager. Blogger Mark Godwin details how to turn the task manager's iGoogle gadget into a sidebar tool you can size any way you want. We've previously shown how to plant web gadgets into the sidebar with the Amnesty Generator, but Godwin's technique requires only a simple sidebar gadget installation, and it's time well spent. Got your own web-to-Vista gadget tweak to brag about? Tell us in the comments.