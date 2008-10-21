Add More Functionality To Launchy With NirCmd

Weblog SimpleHelp details how to NirCmd —a command-line app that can turn off your monitor, empty your Recycle Bin, change the system volume, and more—in conjunction with Launchy to put more functionality at your fingertips. In a nutshell, the post details how to create simple batch files with NirCmd functions and then index those commands with Launchy. That way all of the cool functionality built into NirCmd is accessible with a few keystrokes. While the post focuses on integrating NirCmd with Launchy, the idea could be extended to any application launcher of your choosing. While you're at it, check out how to integrate Launchy with Wget.