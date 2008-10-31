Add Google Reader, Calendar, And Notebook To Gmail

The developer responsible for the user script that integrates Calendar and Reader into your Gmail has updated his script to do a few key things: collapse your inbox for easy calendar and feed browsing, and work with Google Apps accounts. Unlike the Gmail Labs gadget which adds your agenda to the sidebar, this script gives you full calendar access below your inbox. Here's where you can get the latest version, called Gmail with Collapsible & Minimalist Inbox plus Google Calendar, Reader, Notebook, etc. The user script requires Firefox with the Greasemonkey extension installed to run. Thanks, Michael!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink