Add Google Reader, Calendar, And Notebook To Gmail

The developer responsible for the user script that integrates Calendar and Reader into your Gmail has updated his script to do a few key things: collapse your inbox for easy calendar and feed browsing, and work with Google Apps accounts. Unlike the Gmail Labs gadget which adds your agenda to the sidebar, this script gives you full calendar access below your inbox. Here's where you can get the latest version, called Gmail with Collapsible & Minimalist Inbox plus Google Calendar, Reader, Notebook, etc. The user script requires Firefox with the Greasemonkey extension installed to run. Thanks, Michael!