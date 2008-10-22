Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Add Google Calendar And Reader To Your Gmail

Firefox with the Greasemonkey extension: Not since Gmail saw its interface overhaul last October has a scripter embedded Google Calendar and Reader into Gmail easily—until now. Two new user scripts integrate both Google Calendar and Google Reader onto the same screen as your email inbox. Here's what it looks like.

Click on the thumbnail to see a full screen of both GCal and GReader below my list of draft email messages.

There are two drawbacks to these scripts: first, if you've got a full inbox (which most of us do), you have to scroll down to see your calendar and feeds. (This is unlike the Gmail 1.0 versions for Calendar and Reader, which included a folder list link which loaded the cal and reader into the area where the inbox lives). Second, they don't work with Google Apps accounts—just vanilla Gmail.

While your inbox doesn't collapse, the embedded Reader and Cal modules do. Here's a a shot of Reader collapsed so you can see the calendar. (Click to enlarge.)

You can also install the accompanying GCal/GReader- Header Removal in IFrames user script, which hides Cal and Reader top frames to save real estate.

If you want to embed webapps other than Reader and Gcal, there's also the Gmail Addons script, which can put any web page into Gmail with a little know-how. However, for just Reader and Gcal, these do a nicer-looking job.

All three user scripts are free downloads and work with Firefox and the Greasemonkey extension. Thanks, Michael!

Gmail - Google Reader Seamless Integration [Userscripts.org]
Gmail - Google Calendar Seamless Integration [Userscripts.org]
GCal/GReader- Header Removal in IFrames [Userscripts.org]

Comments

  • zack kushner Guest

    this is awesome. just installed greasemonkey and all three scripts and it works perfectly, no hitches.

    0
  • zack kushner Guest

    you didn't add the updated link for the collapsible inbox script which is here:

    http://userscripts.org/scripts/show/36028

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles