Here at Lifehacker we're big fans of the ABC's iView on demand service, but as we noted when it launched, it can quickly chew through your download cap unless you're an iiNet customer and get unmetered access. Three months after it first rolled out, Andrew Colley at Australian IT reports there's still no signs of anyone joining iiNet on the ABC-for-all bandwagon, and the ABC itself believes that the download issue is a factor in how successful the service can ultimately be. Would a download-free experience make you a keener user of iView? Stream your thoughts in the comments.
ABC Still Working To Make iView Free With ISPs
Comments
I'm currently with internode, and they don't offer access to ABC as part of their unmetered content. When I first heard of the AC offer, I checked the unmetered content and found that internode was providing access for free to a whole bunch of radio sites. I'm currently using an old pda with wifi access to stream that pretty much non-stop to one of the home theatre setups. it's great to get music on demand, without ads, with the genre that i want. I suspect if they offered access to the abc service, i'll have it on most of the time. It's a pity they don't :(
Unmetered iView would be a WINNER in my book.
I don't bother with it much now but if it was "free" then I would browse and dip my toe in a LOT more.
As someone who does not have a TV, or Foxtel and watches all my TV via downloads on my computers, having "free" iView would mean a LOT.
Please iABC, find a way to make this happen.
i'm an iinet user too and i use ABC iView all the time because iinet doesn't count it as part of the download limit.
i don't work for them or anything, but i don't know why other ISPs don't get on board ABC's iView. I mean, it's on free to air tv, it should be on free to download broadband.
on a side note, jack - iinet has unmetered internet radio too and a whole bunch of other unmetered media content, like the english premier league live and on demand
I'm loving iView and as an iiNet user it's like the web used to be - using it the way it's meant to be used. I remember the old says of unlimited cable connection with Telstra, not that there was a lot of content back then but streaming radio, NASA TV etc was great, then all of a sudden the 3Gb cap came in, and the 'net was reduced to emails. Unmetered access to media like iView is fantastic, and more ISP's should get on board without trying to work out how they "monitize their subscription base".
I wouldn't use iView if it was metered, it's that simple.