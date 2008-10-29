ABC Still Working To Make iView Free With ISPs

Here at Lifehacker we're big fans of the ABC's iView on demand service, but as we noted when it launched, it can quickly chew through your download cap unless you're an iiNet customer and get unmetered access. Three months after it first rolled out, Andrew Colley at Australian IT reports there's still no signs of anyone joining iiNet on the ABC-for-all bandwagon, and the ABC itself believes that the download issue is a factor in how successful the service can ultimately be. Would a download-free experience make you a keener user of iView? Stream your thoughts in the comments.