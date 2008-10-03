3 Revamps Planet 3 Design

Mobile phone network provider 3 has revamped the design for the Planet 3 interface used to access Internet content from its mobile phones, splitting the content into four main tabs (new, find, mine and fun) and adding one-click icons for popular sites such as Facebook and YouTube. The site also apparently "include icons that change every day depending on what's hot and new", which doesn't sound like a recipe for productivity — but then again, surfing the Net on your phone is often about anything but productivity. If you're a 3 customer who's tested out the new interface, let us know your thoughts in the comments.