Most 3G broadband options we discuss here at Lifehacker are designed to be used on a single PC and on the road, but at current prices 3G can also make sense as your main broadband connection, presuming you have a strong 3G signal in your home or office. 3 wants to tap into that market with its freshly-launched $129 3G Wi-Fi Router, which can connect up to 4 users wirelessly to 3's 3G service once a 3G key is plugged in. Telstra has a similar offering, but 3's relatively cheap connection plans make it a possible contender if you're in the 3 reception area. Would you be tempted by a 3G router, or would you prefer to stick with a wired link? Tell all in the comments.
3 Joins 3G Wireless Router Market
Comments
I live in a 2sty townhouse, around 25kms from Brisbane CBD.Using 3G USB key (3 Mobile)on my PC located near the middle of Ground Floor, my upload speed averages 200-300 kbps. Using the 3G modem on my laptop upstairs, my upload speed runs around 1700-2100kbps. I guess I need to set up a 3G wireless router upstairs to speed up my PC upload.
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
I like 3 - and I like the competitiveness they put into the mobile - and mobile broadband market.
I'm currently looking at new options for internet (and to change from Bigpond).
It's great to see that 3 (and other service providers) are now starting to offer more than just the 1Gb/2Gb per month that they used to, so that for me they may finally be a viable option.
My main concern about changing to a 'stick' or card connection, vs a wired connection is upload speeds.
3 is now offering "up to 384". I guess I'm concerned that those speeds wouldn't be the average (previously much slower uplink was offered). And it would be a long 24 month contract to find out that I couldn't even watch streamed videos etc....