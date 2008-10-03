3 Joins 3G Wireless Router Market

Most 3G broadband options we discuss here at Lifehacker are designed to be used on a single PC and on the road, but at current prices 3G can also make sense as your main broadband connection, presuming you have a strong 3G signal in your home or office. 3 wants to tap into that market with its freshly-launched $129 3G Wi-Fi Router, which can connect up to 4 users wirelessly to 3's 3G service once a 3G key is plugged in. Telstra has a similar offering, but 3's relatively cheap connection plans make it a possible contender if you're in the 3 reception area. Would you be tempted by a 3G router, or would you prefer to stick with a wired link? Tell all in the comments.