280 Slides Puts Your Presentation In The Cloud



Beta webapp 280 Slides edits and shares PowerPoint-like presentations online. 280 Slides' interface is polished and rich; you can try it out without signing up as a user. Create brand new slide shows inside 280 Slides or import existing PowerPoint presentations from your desktop. Presentations that you upload or create with 280 Slides are accessible anywhere you have internet access and a web browser with Java support. If you know you won't have internet access where you are presenting, 280 Slides can export your work as a PDF or PowerPoint file to take with you. While 280 Slides is missing some of the more sophisticated tools in PowerPoint, as a heavy PowerPoint user I barely noticed they were gone. If you'd like to make your PowerPoint slides more portable but don't want to upload them, check out iSpring an application that converts your PowerPoint presentations to flash video.