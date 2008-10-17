17 Handy Tips For Your Xbox 360

TechRadar rounds up some useful tricks for getting the most of Microsoft's Xbox 360 gaming console, offering 17 suggestions across two posts on how to make the machine a more flexible and useful device. Many of the tricks rely on the Xbox being networked to a compliant PC, and a couple sound dubious (wrapping an Xbox that has suffered the "red rings on death" failure in a towel, anyone?), but for new Xbox owners, it's a handy resource. Check out our own guide for more hands-on ideas on how to spruce up your Xbox 360.