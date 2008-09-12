Yammer Creates a Private Twitter for Co-Workers

Free micro-messaging service Yammer, winner of the TechCrunch50 start-up conference's top prize, creates a private Twitter-like service for companies, filtered by work-assigned email addresses. Just like with Twitter, you can send direct messages and tag replies with "@" symbols, but Yammer adds a few organisational and corporate tools to the mix, including topic tagging, clients for BlackBerries and the desktop (through Adobe Air), and an IM interface. You obviously don't want to be posting up gossip or gripes here, as not only can anyone with a corporate email sign up, but if a company wants to buy in, they get administrative control over the network. Still, Yammer looks like a great way for a company (or any group with private email addresses) overwhelmed with "Taking off early Friday" emails to keep people in the loop with less clutter.