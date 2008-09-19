Yahoo Adds Playable Music Clips To Results

Thanks to a new partnership with Rhapsody, Yahoo adds playable music clips to their search results. Give it a try: Search for an artist like Madonna, and play popular tunes (up to 25 full-length tracks a month) at the top of the results in-browser. The main Yahoo Australia site doesn't sport this feature yet, but you can access it at the global search sub-page. How does Yahoo do with your favourite artist? Yahoo [via cNet]
