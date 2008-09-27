Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

xVideoServiceThief Downloads Video From Over 50 Sites


All platforms: Download your favourite online video clips from YouTube, 5min, Metacafe, and more than 50 other online video sharing sites with free open source application xVideoServiceThief. Enter a URL of nearly any online video and xVideoServiceThief will automatically download the video (unless you specify otherwise). Videos can be downloaded to either FLV or AVI formats. For an alpha build, xVideoServiceThief has a few bugs; not all services were tested error-free. The application does, however, accept anonymous bug reports automatically. Regardless, the interface is pretty slick, with options to pause, cancel, and to delete downloads from the queue. An indicator displays the download status and speeds of each video. xVideoServiceThief's open source approach should mean that downloading videos from your favourite sites should never be too hard to achieve. xVideoServiceThief is a free open source download for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

xVideoServiceThief [via Hehe2.net]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles