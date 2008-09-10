Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

XP Theme with Nice Contrast

If you're a fan of eye-relieving darker Windows themes but don't want to go entirely black in your Windows XP text areas, try the Royal Noir theme, an unreleased Media Centre skin that sits nicely between a soothingly dark screen and readability. [via]

Comments

  • warcroft @warcroft

    This theme is great!
    Ive been using it for a good couple of years now.
    Very nice and highly recommended.

    0
  • Samostart Guest

    Seems to me that most of the themes out there fall down in one respect; the main window background is always white. First thing I do on a new computer is change it for a low-contrast.

    0
  • bobofet Guest

    i have used the above theme but found that it wasnt exactly black...:P

    there is another theme package called "Royal Remix" which you can find here:
    http://oddbasket.deviantart.com/art/Royale-Remixed-44294818

    gives you the following:
    1. Royal - the one you have in your post
    2. Royal noir (has some orange tiling annoying)
    3. and Royale Zune (the organe is gone and its truly a black theme).

    i have been using 3 for a while now and its awesome!!! :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles