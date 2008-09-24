xNeat Clipboard Manager Adds Sticky Copies, Google Search To Clipboard

Windows only: Free clipboard utility xNeat Clipboard Manager is a lightweight, agile utility for those who do their fair share of text wrangling. Much like other clipboard managers, including ControlC and ClipX, xNeat can track all your copied text, folders, and files, and allow you to call them up again with a keyboard shortcut. xNeat's unique features are allowing you to make certain copies "sticky," so they're always available for quick pasting, and utilising Google to both search and translate copied terms. The big drawback is a lack of image handling, available in similar products, but for those shuffling around a good deal of text, xNeat draws a tiny amount of memory for a helpful function. xNeat Clipboard Manager is a free download for Windows systems only.