XMBC 'Atlantis' Beta 1 Released For All Platforms

The popular open-source media centre application Xbox Media Centre (XBMC) has rolled out the first beta release of XMBC Atlantis, which brings XBMC to all platforms. That means XBMC now runs on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, the original Xbox, and even your thumb drive or live CD. Despite its beta status, this release brings XBMC even closer to cross-platform bliss—including iTunes and iPhoto integration for XBMC on your Mac. The new release also boasts a killer new HD skin, so keep reading for a closer look.


XBMC is free, works on all platforms. This release is currently in beta, so you may see some bugs. That said, so far it's been running for a champ on my machines. If you give the new XBMC beta a try, let's hear how you're liking it in the comments.

XBMC 'Atlantis' Beta 1 released - now serving all common platforms
Download XBMC [XMBC.org]

