Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

XBMC for Mac (Now Plex) Redesigned


Mac only: XBMC for Mac—the open source media centre software that offers a more flexible alternative to Front Row—has been renamed Plex, rebranded, and redesigned. Plex's most recent release sports a new logo, a new skin, and a slew of bug fixes. You've already seen how to turn your Mac into the ultimate media centre with Plex (and the old, default, Project Mayhem skin). Now, take a look what the rebranded XBMC fork looks like sporting its new name and new skin.

The most recent release of Plex is version number 0.5.14, and you can see the list of bugfixes and improvements in the release notes. The developer explains that:

Odd version numbers (0.5.x, 0.7.x, 0.9.x) will always be bleeding edge versions, and even version numbers (0.6.x, 0.8.x, 1.0.x) will be stable versions. This is identical to the system that Linux used to use. This is the 14th release of the 0.5 series, and I hope it proves stable enough so that we can release the first of the 0.6 series soon.

Even though this version is "bleeding edge" according to this versioning scheme, so far it seems very stable to me, and there's no doubt it's beautiful. Let's take a look.

All of Plex's main menu items have stunning images associated with them. The first menu item you land on by default on the main screen is weather:

But of course you can watch movies:

Listen to music:

Or configure the system to your liking, among other options.

Here's what a movie with DVD art looks like:

When you query IMDB (or another source) for movie details, here's what you get:

Here's a TV show:

To get Plex set up on your Mac, check out our original guide for detailed instructions. Plex is a free download for Intel Macs only running Leopard.

You've already seen how to mod your classic Xbox to run XBMC, run it from a thumb drive, and get social with the Boxee fork for Mac and Linux. Are you an XBMC fan? Which fork is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Plex Media Centre for OS X

Comments

  • Anthony Guest

    Bloody amazing. Had a play around with it today and it runs rings around Front Row. Took a bit for me to configure it just how I wanted it but it pays off. Just wish I had a MacBook Pro so I could lug this program around with me and connect it to TV's to show it off. More programs like Plex and we are heading down a great path.

    0
  • Jixor Guest

    The skin they use is called MediaStream, the site http://www.teamrazorfish.co.uk/mediastream.html

    Seems strange and unecessary to repackage xbmc. I would argue their time would be better spent contributing directly to xbmc.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles