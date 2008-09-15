Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

X Resource Graph Monitors Your System and More

Mac OS X only: Free application X Resource Graph (XRG) adds a customisable system monitoring dashboard to your Mac desktop. XRG shows real-time graphs of everything from your CPU and memory usage to system temperature and stocks (like the financial kind). It's a very attractive piece of software for what it does, and better yet, the look and feel is completely customisable. If you're a fan of system monitoring apps, XRG is worth the download. On the other hand, if it's not quite your cup of tea, check out previously mentioned iStat Menus. Windows users, try Moo0 SystemMonitor. Thanks PeterPumpkinEater!

X Resource Graph

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles