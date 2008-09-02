Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Write Your Own Your Own IM Bot

The Digital Inspiration blog details a relatively simple method for creating your own interactive instant messenger "bot" that will take action once it receives an IM. Creating the bot requires an invitation from the IMified service, as well as some web space to host a bot script. Once you're set up, you've got an online presence that can reply with custom messages to chatters, send out group emails based on what you type to your secret IM contact, and much more. Hit the link below for a tutorial and example Google search script.

How to Write Your Own IM Bot in Less Than 5 Minutes [Digital Inspiration]

Comments

  • IndyaLabs Guest

    I made a bot. And all i need now is a bot script.
    My added my bot and it is online in the buddy list always.
    can you please let me know, where i can find few bot scripts?
    Or a way to make them?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles