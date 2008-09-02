Write Your Own Your Own IM Bot

The Digital Inspiration blog details a relatively simple method for creating your own interactive instant messenger "bot" that will take action once it receives an IM. Creating the bot requires an invitation from the IMified service, as well as some web space to host a bot script. Once you're set up, you've got an online presence that can reply with custom messages to chatters, send out group emails based on what you type to your secret IM contact, and much more. Hit the link below for a tutorial and example Google search script.
I made a bot. And all i need now is a bot script.
My added my bot and it is online in the buddy list always.
can you please let me know, where i can find few bot scripts?
Or a way to make them?