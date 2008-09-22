While not threatening to overtake ADSL, wireless broadband services are growing in popularity. New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics says that as of the end of June, there were 809,000 wireless broadband subscriptions in Australia, accounting for 14% of all Internet accounts. Since that date, we've seen a bunch of new products and rate reductions from Telstra and Vodafone, so I'd expect even bigger gains next time. For a real-world view of how well wireless broadband works on the move, check out our Townsville train torture test.
Wireless Broadband Is On The Rise
