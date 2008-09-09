WINE Updates with Better Chrome Support

The Windows-to-Linux translator WINE has updated to 1.1.4, with a lot of fixes aimed at making running Google Chrome in Linux more work-able. For a deeper look at setting up Linux systems with WINE, check out our complete walkthrough. [via]

