Windows 7 Videos Preview What's To Come



Weblog ThinkNext has gone from Windows 7 screenshots to posting full video previews of Windows 7 apps in action, including a lighter Windows Media Player, a new Sticky Notes app, an improved calculator, and a glowing Start button. In the video of Windows 7's lightweight Windows Media Player above, you'll notice a nice minimalist interface that only appears when you hover over the video reminiscent of the iTunes video player. The post also claims it's not just full WMP with hidden sidebars—it's actually a lighter version of WMP that starts and plays files with less delay. Keep reading for a look at the other Windows 7 video previews.

Sticky Notes



It's not as though there aren't already all kinds of sticky notes apps around, but the Windows 7 Sticky Notes look like some thought went into it—both aesthetically and functionally.

Calculator



The new and improved calculator boasts four different modes (Standard, Scientific, Programmer, and Statistics) and handles date calculation and unit conversion.

Start Button



Last and most certainly least, the Start button is now adorned with a halo-ish glow when you hover on it. Not much to talk about there.

Aside from the Start button, these all seem like nice revisions and updates to default Windows software. On the other hand, they're not exactly what you'd call mind blowing, either, especially if you've already found a beloved lightweight media player to replace the Windows Media Player bloat, for example. Let's hear what you think about these Windows 7 previews in the comments.