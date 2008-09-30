Windows 7 To Offer Better Startup, Shutdown Options

As the list of features for Windows 7 gradually expands, there's one minor tweak I'm looking forward to: startup and shutdown options that aren't made virtually invisible. As I note in a report over at APC, Microsoft has acknowledged that its perhaps well-intentioned attempt to make people select sleep over other options by making that option much bigger on the Start menu while hiding other options (like restart) backfired. As a result, it will make the experience better (that is, more obvious) in Windows 7. My 5 cents: if Vista didn't need rebooting so often, then it wouldn't be such an issue.