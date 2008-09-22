Windows 7 Screenshots

If these early screenshots of a test build of Windows 7 are to be believed, Microsoft's next operating system will implement Office 2007's "ribbon" toolbar in most of its system apps, scale back on the User Account Control nagging, and load a "light" Windows Media Player on double-clicking videos. Do these screenshots bode well for a decluttered Windows, or just a new look for a Vista upgrade? Tell us your take in the comments. [via]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink