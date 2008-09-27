Wikipedia lovers, you can get a random page from the 'pedia to just show up automatically on your PC with the Wikipedia Screen Saver. Sometimes you get pretty empty pages in need of work, other times you learn something pithy and new without lifting a finger. Choose Wikipedia from the screen saver drop-down in Display Properties after you install it. [via Ghacks]
Wikipedia Screen Saver
Comments
I don't know whether this is a prob with my pc (WinXP pro) - but I installed it and it didn't arrive in my screensavers list - I then uninstalled it and it deleted a stack of items in my start menu!!!