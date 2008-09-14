Why your boss doesn't like you

Workers love to grouse about their employers, but how would your boss grouse about you if they got the chance? Caitlin O'Toole at News.com.au outlines ten things bosses hate about employees, from big-picture errors like failing to meet deadlines to personal problems such as smelling bad (telling a staff member they reek is never a fun meeting). And there's the inevitable "don't abuse the net access" warning:

Spend hours browsing eBay, updating your facebook profile or recounting last night's drunken revelry at the top of your voice over the phone will get you noticed for all the wrong reasons.

If nothing else, it's a good checklist of things not to do when you start a new job.